Update as of 4:52 pm. — Traffic being allowed through intersection of Mission and Jolon roads, but expect delays.

Update as of 2:42 p.m. — Road closure at Mission and Jolon roads intersection due to a controlled burn jumping the road from the MPRC shooting range. Firefighters are stopping traffic temporarily to contain the grass fire. People are being advised to take Highway 101 as alternate route.

At 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, @CALFIRE_SLO reported it was assisting @CALFIREBEU with a grass fire near Fort Hunter Liggett in South Monterey County. Smoke may be visible within North County. Paso Robles Air Attack Base sending aircraft. This will be updated as more details become available.

The Fort Hunter Liggett Fire Department was conducting a prescribed burn from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the MPRC Shooting Range. Smoke and flames were expected to be visible by those traveling on Jolon Road.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related