On Monday, January 10, 2022, Loyd Conner passed away at the age of 54 at his home due to health issues.

Loyd was born on May 5, 1967, in Riverside California, he was the 9th child out of 10 children.

Loyd is preceded in death by both parents, Loyd & Mary, also four siblings, Steve, Dorothy, Floyd, & Mickey. He is survived by longtime girlfriend Kathy Ross, sisters Lane Perry, Kathy Brown, Janet Mullen, Katie Jacobsen, and several nieces and nephews.

Loyd wished to be cremated; there will be no funeral services.

He will be missed.

