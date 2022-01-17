A GoFundMe page has been created to help lay the teen to rest

PASO ROBLES—Seventeen-year-old Paso Robles resident, Joaquin, died in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The accident occurred around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of 34th and Spring streets.

Police say the investigation shows the teen was driving northbound on Spring Street at around 70 mph, according to witness reports, when he collided with two vehicles turning onto Spring Street from both sides of 34th Street.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The posted speed limit in the area is 35 mph. The impact from the crash caused the teen’s vehicle to become partially airborne before skidding to a stop, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other people involved in the crash were uninjured. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Joaquin was a student within the Paso Robles Joint Unified School district. His sister Jaquelyn Ripley has created a GoFundMe page to help her parents lay her brother to rest.

According to the page, Joaquin was just weeks away from his 18th birthday. The teen had just purchased his car all on his own. He leaves behind a six-month baby girl, his mother, father, and three sisters.

“There are so many people pouring their love out for him. He was truly everyone’s best friend, and there are so many people he impacted positively. He grew up going to Band of Brothers retreat with his dad and would love going to Youth Group and Church at North County Christian. He loved learning about God and always put Him first,” his sister said on the GoFundMe page. “My Brother was wise beyond his short years. He loved biology and math and could recite random facts about pretty much anything. Ever since he was small, he loved working with his hands and being outside or working on cars with his dad. We want nothing more than to get Justice for him and lay him to rest here in Paso Robles.”

The page has surpassed its goal of $10,000, raising over $18,000.

If you would like to donate, follow the GoFundMe page here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...