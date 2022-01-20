No arrests were made as the shooting was in self-defense

PASO ROBLES—Late Wednesday night on Jan. 18 at approximately 10:50 p.m., a trespasser was shot in the face at the 14-thousand block of Chimney Rock Road, rural Paso Robles.

The victim was Michael David Fordyce (37) of rural Paso Robles. He is currently being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the face and shoulder. It was originally reported that were two trespassers in a car.

Daniel Enriquez David (67) was sitting inside the home on the property and confronted one of the trespassers. After an argument and threats made by Fordyce, David fired a shotgun towards the vehicle, hitting Fordyce.

No arrests were made as a preliminary investigation showed David fired the shotgun in self-defense. However, Fordyce remains uncooperative with investigators. The investigation is continuing.

On Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, the SLO County Sheriff’s office released the following press release:

On 1-18-21, Deputies responded to a report of a shooting which occurred in the 14-thousand block of Chimney Rock Road in rural Paso Robles.

It was initially reported as two trespassers in a car on the property. A subject inside a home at that location, 67-year-old Daniel Enriquez David confronted one of the trespassers. The two got into an argument and David fired a shotgun at the car striking 37-year-old Michael Fordyce of rural Paso Robles.

Fordyce was shot in the face and shoulder and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

No arrests were made. The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was done in self-defense after Fordyce made threats against David which caused him to be in fear of his life. The victim in this case, Fordyce has remained uncooperative with investigators. The investigation is continuing.

