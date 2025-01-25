PASO ROBLES — The P.E.O. Sisterhood, a nonprofit organization empowering women through education and service, celebrated International Founders’ Day on January 21. Established in 1869 by seven women at Iowa Wesleyan College, the organization has grown internationally, supporting women’s educational opportunities and fostering community connections.

Paso Robles’ Chapter YD honored the occasion with a service project, cleaning and organizing two commercial kitchens at the Tom Maas Clubhouse, operated by the Boys and Girls Club of the Central Coast. This initiative reflects P.E.O.’s ongoing commitment to community service and women’s advancement.

To learn more about P.E.O. and its local chapters, visit peopaso.org

advertisement

Local P.E.O. Chapter Celebrates International Founders' Day Local P.E.O. Chapter Celebrates International Founders' Day

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...