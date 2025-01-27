Over 65 breweries from around the world to join ‘the best beer fest in the West’

PASO ROBLES — Firestone Walker announced the lineup for the 2025 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival happening on Saturday, May 31, featuring more than 65 breweries from around the world. The lineup includes 15 first-time breweries and marks the most ever for what is renowned as “the best beer fest in the West.” Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 5. The complete list of breweries and ticket information are available at FirestoneWalker.com

“The Firestone Walker Beer Festival attracts the best breweries in the world for a one-of-a-kind celebration of beer culture,” said Firestone Walker Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “It reflects our passion for supporting the ancient art of brewing, which is founded on community and bringing people together.”

The 2025 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival will feature more than 300 highly curated beers, fresh bites from more than 20 award-winning restaurants, “Behind the Beer” brewer panel sessions moderated by the Brewing Network, and live music performances.

To celebrate the 2025 fest, Firestone Walker will release “Wandering Don IPA,” the limited-edition official 2025 fest beer made in collaboration with Odell Brewing Company in Ft. Collins, Colorado, brewed with an artful blend of old and new school hops to create a singular take on the West Coast IPA style. Firestone Walker will also host a weekend celebration with a Brewery Block Party on Friday before the fest, featuring live music, special brews, and barbecue, followed by a “Brews & Brekky” Brunch at the brewery on Sunday.

Attending breweries at the 2025 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival include first-time participants such as Minoh from Osaka, Japan; Hoppy People from Sierre, Switzerland; Horus Aged Ales from Oceanside, California; Panimoyhtiö Tuju from Finland; Single Hill Brewing from Yakima, Washington; Moksa Brewing Company from Rocklin, California; Uncharted Brew Co. from Antwerpen, Belgium; Alma Mader Brewing from Kansas City, Missouri; and Lawson’s Finest Liquids from Waitsfield, Vermont. A complete list of the breweries attending the 2025 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest can be viewed on the event page (firestonewalker.com/event/fwibf/).

Since its inaugural event in 2012, the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival has become renowned as one of the world’s most esteemed beer festivals. Proceeds from the fest continue to benefit Paso Robles Pioneer Day, a beloved local nonprofit, as well as other local nonprofits such as the Central Coast Honor Flight, Estrella Warbird Museum, and youth sports leagues.

“Paso Robles Pioneer Day Committee is very appreciative of the ongoing partnership with Firestone Walker,” said Sarah Kramer, chairperson of the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival committee. “Our partnership makes sense as the pioneers of Paso Robles and Firestone Walker both have roots as farmers and ranchers. This partnership has allowed us to continue the now 95-year-old tradition of providing a day of community, friendship, and commemoration of the heritage of the Paso Robles area.”

Nick Firestone added, “This is the 12th edition of the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival, and it just keeps getting better. It continues to be an impactful community event, and we’re proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends to stage a celebration of beer culture like no other.”

Feature Image: Attendees enjoy themselves, and the beverages, at a past Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival. Tickets for this year’s event, happening at the end of May, will go on sale Feb. 5. Photo provided by Firestone Walker

