SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Villages of San Luis Obispo will be instantly transformed by a dazzling display of holiday lights at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

A longstanding local retirement community, The Villages includes Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care. People can drive-through and view the display at 55 Broad St. in San Luis Obispo.

“In the year of COVID-19, we wanted to do something to take the place of our annual holiday open house,” said Villages Vice President of Operations Lisa Hulse. “At a time when inside gatherings are not safe, we wanted our residents and their families to see and feel the joy of the season just the same.”

Between 6 and 7 p.m., on Dec. 4 only, Villages residents will enjoy refreshments from an outdoor hot cocoa and spiked eggnog bar, while Dickens’ carolers from A Wish Your Heart Makes entertain. Saint Nick has promised to make a special appearance, too.

The Light Up The Villages lights display will remain in place all month, from Dec. 4 to Jan. 6 and the public is invited to drive through it any night after dark until 9 p.m.

