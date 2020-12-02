SACRAMENTO — The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for high school sports, announced Tuesday, Dec. 1, that it made changes to the start of practice and competition.

The California Department of Public Health was expected to issue updated youth sports guidance that would allow high school athletics to begin full practice and competition this month.

Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 infections, CDHP has postponed the issuance of its updated youth sports guidance.

CIF does not expect the CDPH will issue any guidance allowing for schools to return to full practice and competition until after Jan. 1, 2021, at the earliest. Thus, all full practice and competition start dates are officially on hold until updated guidance is issued.

To provide the 10 CIF Sections, its 1,605 member schools, and more than 800,000 student-athletes the best opportunity to compete in Season 1 Sports, once allowed by the CDPH and local county offices of public health, the CIF State Office is removing all Regional and State Championship events from the Season 1 Sports calendar.

By canceling Regional and State Championship events, more student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in a longer season, rather than a truncated season with Regional and State post-season play for a limited number of schools.

Additionally, boys volleyball will be moved to Season 2 to avoid losing a second full season, and an updated Season 2 calendar to include boys volleyball will be posted in January.

The CIF is confident this decision was necessary and reasonable for its member schools, student-athletes, and school communities in light of the current statewide crisis.

This revision to the CIF State 2020-21 Season 1 Sports calendar offers its Sections and Leagues the flexibility and needed time to plan the return to practice and competition once updated guidance is provided by the CDPH.

