PASO ROBLES — The Highlands Trail will be temporarily closed from April 15 through April 30 as construction crews install a new pedestrian bridge. The closure affects the trail segment between Highlands Church and Nicklaus Street, just north of Oak Hill Road. For safety, pedestrians are advised to use alternate routes during this time. Signs will be posted at trailheads to notify users of the closure and guide them accordingly.
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
