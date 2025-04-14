TEMPLETON — A suspected DUI driver collided with a California Highway Patrol (CHP) vehicle late Sunday night, April 13, resulting in minor injuries to both officers and the driver. The crash occurred at approximately 10:49 p.m. at the intersection of US-101 and Wellsona Road.

According to the CHP, a 36-year-old Paso Robles man was driving a 2008 Ford Focus eastbound on Wellsona Road when he failed to yield and entered the highway, striking a marked CHP patrol vehicle that was traveling southbound on US-101. The impact hit the driver’s side of the CHP unit.

Both CHP officers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. They were treated at the scene and later received medical evaluation. The driver of the Ford Focus, who was not wearing a seatbelt, also sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the medical evaluation, the driver was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI. His name has not yet been released. The CHP is continuing to investigate the incident.

