AVILA BEACH — On Feb. 3, 2021, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Avila Beach Drive in Avila Beach for a domestic disturbance that was occurring in a parking lot at that location. Upon arrival, Deputies conducted a record check of a vehicle associated with the subjects. The check revealed the vehicle was associated with two homicide suspects out of Fresno.

The suspects were identified as 21-year-old Davon Thomas and 23-year-old Emanuel Johnson, both from Fresno. A law enforcement advisory warned that the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Upon further investigation, Deputies determined one of the homicide suspects, Thomas, was inside the hotel at that location. It was also determined three children and two other females were also in the room. The third female who had been involved in the domestic disturbance was located on the beach and detained by Port San Luis Harbor Patrol Officers., The whereabouts of the second suspect, Johnson, were unknown. For safety reasons, Deputies evacuated rooms near the hotel room of Thomas. Deputies were able to secure the suspect’s room and evacuate the three children and two females to safety.

The suspect, Thomas was detained without incident. A short time later, Deputies began receiving reports from the public about a potential sighting of the second suspect, Johnson, walking in the Avila Beach area. At approximately 9 p.m., Deputies located Johnson where he was detained without incident. Both Thomas and Johnson were arrested for outstanding murder warrants.

The Sheriff’s Office found the three females and three children a safe location for the night. For more information on the suspects, the homicide investigation, and booking photo of Johnson, please contact the Fresno Police Department.

