Parachute failed to fully deploy during group training

ATASCADERO — On Tuesday, Jul. 6, Atascadero Emergency Dispatch received multiple reports on a parachutist who fell without a full shoot deployment in the 9500 block of Via Ciello.

Atascadero Fire and Police responded to the area and located the parachutist who had fallen through the exterior and interior roof of a residence.

The parachutist was conscious but stunned with complaints of pain but no visible serious injuries. The occupants of the residence were not home at the time and therefore were uninjured.

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services treated the injuries and assisted in transporting the individual to the hospital.

Investigation revealed that a parachute failed to fully deploy during maneuvers by a group training at Camp Roberts. This was the only incident involved, and all others participating in the jump landed safely at the designated landing field.

It was reported that the parachutist received only moderate injuries, and no other persons were injured as a result of the fall.

