PASO ROBLES — Online applications are being accepted for multiple employment opportunities at the 2021 California Mid-State Fair. The Fair is looking for people who would be interested in temporary work this summer in the categories of Admissions, Event Staff, Maintenance, and Administration. Applications are due by Thursday, Jul. 8.

In addition, the Fair’s “Friends of the Fair” program is looking for people who wish to volunteer their time this summer helping to organize and implement the 2021 Fair.



Both Employment and Friends of the Fair applications can be found online on the Applications page at MidStateFair.com.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs Jul. 21 to Aug. 1, and this year they’re celebrating the 75th Anniversary. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

