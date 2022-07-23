Carbajal says community deserves assurances that temporarily extending DCPP operations will not jeopardize other renewable energy projects

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Last week, Congressman Salud Carbajal issued the following statement on the future of Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP):

“There is too much at stake for us to move backward in the fight to make California fully powered by clean energy in the face of climate change, rising fossil fuel prices, and record heat waves and drought.

“But this isn’t just a matter of keeping the keys in the ignition at Diablo Canyon for a little bit longer. There are key questions that must be directly addressed.

“If there is a plan to temporarily extend DCPP’s lifespan, Central Coast families must be shown a clear roadmap when it comes to Nuclear Regulatory Commission relicensing, as well as the NRC’s safety and environmental processes, and the plan for the additional nuclear waste that San Luis Obispo will be asked to keep in its backyard for more years to come.

“Our community also deserves assurances that temporarily extending DCPP operations will not jeopardize other renewable energy projects in our region, including the first-in-the-West offshore wind project slated for lease sale this fall, or the proposed designation of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary.

“And finally, as I made clear in April when this option was first suggested, decisions about the future of Diablo Canyon should not be made without consistent outreach and input from the community stakeholders who worked for years to facilitate the last consensus agreement—including PG&E, environmental stakeholders, nuclear safety advocates, and our partners in labor.

“Decisions about the temporary renewal and eventual sunset of DCPP should not be made solely in Sacramento any more than they should be made solely in Washington.”

Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th congressional district, encompassing Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and part of Ventura County. He sits on the House Armed Services Committee, Agriculture Committee, and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where he serves as the Chair of the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation.

