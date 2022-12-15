San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder certified election results on Dec. 7

NORTH COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office officially certified the 2022 General Election results on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Below are the final election results from the 2022 General Election:

PASO ROBLES

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District had 10 people vying for three trustee area seats and one at-large seat. In Trustee Area 2, Joel Peterson ran unopposed and was not on the ballot.

Laurene D. McCoy has won the at-large seat with 38.72 percent of the vote over Adelita Hiteshew (36.83 percent), who held the first-place position since election night. Candidate Jim Irving remained in third with 24.45 percent.

Jim Cogan will be serving Trustee Area 1, taking the seat with 48.18 percent over Chris Arend with 27.34 percent, and Peter Byrne with 24.47 percent.

Sondra Williams will serve Trustee Area 4 with 43.14 percent of the vote, over Frank Triggs with 37.52 percent and Catherine Reimer with 19.35 percent.

Current City Mayor Steve Martin will serve another term as we won his campaign with 54.74 percent of the vote over candidate Michael Rivera (45.26 percent).

Current District 1 Paso Robles City Councilmember John Hamon came in with 100 percent of the votes, running unopposed. District 2 Paso Robles City Councilmember Chris Bausch, also running unopposed, came in with 100 percent of the vote.

As for Measure E-22, Appointive City Treasurer failed with 61.71 percent. And Measure F-22, Paso Robles Quality of Life/Community Safety Measure, passed with 58.93 percent.

ATASCADERO

At the close of the election, not much will change within the City of Atascadero, which had two open at-large seats on their council and mayor up for election.

Current City of Atascadero Councilmembers Heather Newsom (43.77 percent) and Susan Funk (42.52 percent) will both serve another term on City Council.

City of Atascadero Mayor candidate Heather Moreno, who ran unopposed for re-election, will now serve another term as mayor, having secured 100 percent of the vote.

City of Atascadero Treasurer candidate Gere Sibbach, who ran unopposed, will serve another term as having captured 100 percent of the vote.

The Atascadero Unified School District had nine candidates running for four spots on the trustee board. The following four candidates will now be serving on the AUSD board: Tracy Ellis-Weit with 14.99 percent, Vy Pierce with 14.39 percent, Rebekah Koznek with 12.76 percent, and Denise McGrew Kane with 12.31 percent of the vote.

TEMPLETON

Templeton Unified School District had two open seats on its board. Janel Armet, with 27.36 percent, and Jennifer Grinager, with 25.67 percent of the vote, will serve as the new trustees on the school board.

OTHER NOTABLE NORTH COUNTY RACES

District 2 SLO County Supervisor — Current District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson will serve another term as supervisor taking 50.03 percent of the vote, just a hair more than his competitor Bruce Jones who followed close behind with 49.97 percent — just 13 votes between the two.

will serve another term as supervisor taking 50.03 percent of the vote, just a hair more than his competitor Bruce Jones who followed close behind with 49.97 percent — just 13 votes between the two. State Governor — Current State Governor Gavin Newsom captures another term ending with 51.13 percent of the vote percent against Republican Brian Dahle with 48.87 percent.

captures another term ending with 51.13 percent of the vote percent against Republican Brian Dahle with 48.87 percent. State Senator — Democrat Alex Padilla secures his position with 53.38 percent.

secures his position with 53.38 percent. State Representative, 19th District — Republican Jeff Gorman won with 55.16 percent.

won with 55.16 percent. State Representative, 24th District — Democrat Salud Carbajal won with 59.15 percent.

won with 59.15 percent. State Assembly, 30th District — Democrat Dawn Addis won with 52.33 percent.

won with 52.33 percent. State Assembly, 37th District — Republican Mike Stoker won with 56.66 percent.

For the full election results, visit slovote.com

