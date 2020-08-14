PASO ROBLES

Paso Robles City Council — two seats, four-year term — City election official says SLO County Elections Office has not cleared candidate filings. City says the information will be posted when it is available.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board — four seats, four-year term — 15 Candidates: Incumbents Chris Bausch and Joan Summers, and challengers Jim Reed, Leonard Washington, Laura Parker, Ruben Canales Jr., Caitlin J. Vierra, Nathan Williams, Jim Cogan, Dorian K. Baker, Frank Triggs and Greg. S. Goodman.

Paso Robles Treasurer — one seat, four-year term — City election official says SLO County Elections Office has not cleared candidate filings. City says the information will be posted when it is available.

ATASCADERO

The candidate filing period is closed for the Nov. 3 general election. Three people are running for mayor of Atascadero, five people are running for two City Council seats and four people are running for three seats on the Atascadero Unified School District Board.

MAYOR — two-year term

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno is running for reelection and will face opposition from Jerry Tanimoto and Josh Donovan.

Moreno is a local business owner who was unopposed in her bid for mayor two years ago.

Tanimoto is a small business owner and taught at Atascadero High School for 31 years.

Donovan is a small business owner and veteran, who was born and raised in Atascadero.

CITY COUNCIL — two seats, four-year term

Incumbent Charles Borbeau is seeking reelection to the City Council and is challenged by Tori Keen, Mark Dariz, Nicholas Mattson and Bret Heinemann. Roberta Fonzi is not running for reelection.

Bourbeau is a community volunteer who graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and served full-time in the Army National Guard.

Keen is a family law paralegal and is currently serving on the City of Atascadero Planning Commission — appointed in August 2019.

Dariz is an architect and has served on the City of Atascadero Planning Commission since 2011 — twice as chairman, 2015 and 2020.

Mattson is a small business owner and is a member of local service clubs and sits on the boards of community nonprofits.

Heinemann is a writer who graduated from Atascadero High School and California State University, Fresno, with a bachelor’s degree.

AUSD SCHOOL BOARD — three seats, four-year term

Terri E. Switzer, Corinne C. Kuhnle and Mary Kay Mills seek reelection to their respective Atascadero School Board seats and are challenged by parent and community volunteer Vy Pierce.

MEASURES

Atascadero voters will also decide the fate of two measures. AUSD has placed a $40 million school bond on the ballot — Measure C. Bond proceeds will be expended on the construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation, or replacement of school facilities of the Atascadero Unified School District, including furnishing and equipping, and the acquisition or lease of real property for school facilities. Measure C needs at least 55 percent voter approval to pass.

The City of Atascadero has placed a 1-cent sales tax measure on the ballot — Measure D. The City estimates the sales tax increase would generate $4.5 million annually that the City would use to maintain and enhance important City services such as police, fire, paramedic, parks, recreation, public facilities, and infrastructure. Measure D needs a simple majority from voters to pass.

The City of Paso Robles placed a 1-cent sales tax measure on the ballot — Measure J. The City estimates the sales tax increase would generate $10 million annually that the City would use to maintain essential and general services such as fire protection/paramedic services; wildfire/natural disaster emergency preparedness; 911 emergency response times; public safety; equipping first responders; fixing streets/potholes; and school protective services. Measure J needs a simple majority from voters to pass.

Shandon Joint Unified School District placed a $4 million school bond measure on the ballot — Measure H. Needs at least 55 percent voter approval to pass.

San Miguel Joint Unified School District placed a $6.2 million school bond measure on the ballot — Measure I. Needs at least 55 percent voter approval to pass.

NOTABLE CONTESTED NORTH COUNTY RACES

Templeton Community Services District Board — three seats, four-year term — Four candidates: Incumbents Debra J. Logan, Pamela Jardini and Navid Fardanesh, and challenger Dianna Vonderheide.

Templeton Unified School District Board — three seats, four-year term — Eight candidates: Incumbents Ted Dubost and Nelson Yamagata, and challengers Nagla Orlando, Jay L. Raftery, Peter Romwall, Mendi Swan and Matt Allison.

San Miguel Joint Union School District Board — two seats, four-year term — Three candidates: Incumbent Michael J. Sanders and challengers Lily Huynh and Constantino Victor Delgado.

Shandon Joint Unified School District Board Trustee Area 2 — one seat, four-year term — Incumbent Flint Speer and challenger Amy Russell.

For more information, visit slocounty.ca.gov.

