More than 11 million Calif. voters have returned their ballots as of Sunday

SACRAMENTO — Secretary of State Alex Padilla released on Friday, Oct. 30, the final statewide Report of Registration ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election. As of Oct. 19, a record 22,047,448 Californians were registered to vote. This represents an increase of 2,635,677 registered voters since the last Report of Registration at a similar point in a presidential election cycle (Oct. 24, 2016).

87.87% of eligible Californians are registered to vote. This is the highest percentage of eligible citizens registered to vote heading into a General Election in the past 80 years.

Click here to view the complete statewide Report of Registration.

“For the first time, California now has more than 22 million registered voters,” said Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “There are more voters registered in California than the number of people in the state of Florida! Record registration and a historic election points towards a big voter turnout, which could also mean longer lines and wait times on Election Day. If you haven’t voted yet, I highly recommend that you consider voting early.”

“If you missed the voter registration deadline, you still have to opportunity to vote using ‘Same Day’ Registration. 2020 marks the first year that voters can complete the ‘Same Day’ voter registration process and cast their ballot at any in-person voting location in the county or the county elections office,” Padilla added.

More than 11 million California voters had returned their ballots as of Sunday. If you didn’t get a chance to register, you can visit a physical polling location and sign up for same-day registration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related