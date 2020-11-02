ATASCADERO — A great opportunity awaits to get a head start on holiday shopping. Mark your calendar for the Pavilion on the Lake’s 15th Annual Holiday Boutique, Saturday, Nov. 14.

This event, organized by the City of Atascadero, is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will be held outdoors at the Atascadero Lake Park, 9100 Morro Rd., Atascadero.

Expect over 40 vendors for this one-day-only craft show where all items are handmade by the sellers.

Fun, festive and fabulous crafts plus artistic creations. A perfect opportunity to get your holiday shopping started plus find unique one-of-a-kind gifts that cannot be found on the internet or anywhere else.

The Holiday Boutique is free to attend. The City of Atascadero is following all of the State and County safety guidelines for COVID-19 by implementing a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing between the vendor booths and when you are waiting in line for your turn to shop at each of the booths. Face coverings are required.

If you are a craft vendor and interested in signing up for this event, email pavilion@atascadero.org. The deadline for vendors to sign up is Monday, Nov. 9.

For more information, visit the City’s website at www.visitatascadero.com/events or call 805-470-3178.

