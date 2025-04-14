PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on April 12 around 8:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of Park Street. A male victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds later arrived at a local hospital but provided limited information. Officers confirmed the shooting after locating multiple shell casings at the scene. The suspect is described as a slender male wearing a black ski mask, blue hoodie, and black jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Paso Robles Police at (805) 237-6464 or submit anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

