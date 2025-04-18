April 26–27 event unites 80+ wineries and pet lovers for tastings, pet-friendly fun, and fundraising for Woods Humane Society

NORTH COUNTY — Wine 4 Paws is back for its beloved weekend fundraiser, April 26–27, uniting more than 80 local wineries, businesses, and pet lovers in support of Woods Humane Society. A full Wine 4 Paws tasting map and a lineup of special events are now available, with early festivities starting April 23.

Highlights include a Sip & Shop at Bijou on the Park, a pup-friendly movie night at Dracaena Wines, and the official kick-off party at Cal Coast Beer on April 25. New events for Wine 4 Paws weekend feature Super Saturday at Paso Market Walk and a Pet Cupcake Decorating Contest at Hoyt Family Vineyards. Additional events include Brunch & Bingo, paint-your-pet sessions, book signings, and tasty treats for people and pups alike.

All proceeds benefit Woods Humane Society’s work in sheltering, medical care, and adoption services for homeless pets during peak puppy and kitten season.

Explore the full event schedule and download the free tasting map at Wine4Paws.com

For more about Woods Humane Society, visit WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316.

