We’ve conquered the first quarter of 2025, so let’s jump into April and begin working on the second quarter of this fast-moving year. A quarter is a reminder that time is a precious resource. Use it wisely!

Every April, the Earth awakens, showing us that no winter lasts forever. This month bridges the winter into summer with a mix of old and new. It’s a revival, rebirth and resilience of nature and the human spirit. A month of celebration and joy of beauty and life. Everything and everybody is beginning to wake up!

The Downtown Main Street Calendar, along with calendars everywhere, starts up and keeps us busy enjoying the rest of 2025.

We start with “Hop To It” on April 12 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. when the Easter Bunny appears in the Holiday House at City Park. He has gifts for the children, while parents are encouraged to take photographs. If you’re in town, stop by; it’s a joy to watch.

In the evening, after visiting with the Easter Bunny, it’s time to enjoy the April Full Pink moon (named after the Phlox wildflower). This is a time of year when this micromoon is at its farthest point from Earth. I hope you enjoy the full moon each month. It’s been said that there are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls. Enjoy the magic!

“The moon is the accomplice of all things related to the Heart.” — Walter Mercado.

Earth Day is April 22. Since 1970, we have celebrated this date as a reminder that we are the stewards of nature, plants, and our lands. The individual responsibility lies with each of us. Our planet needs our help to survive!

The first event to fill the Downtown City Park in 2025 is presented by your Downtown Main Street on April 26 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Since 2008, this weekend has hosted The Vintage Sidecar Rendezvous, along with Recycled Treasures. The Comic Book Expo has added more fun to this event. The Park will also entertain an array of British and other vintage cars for everyone to enjoy. There will be food, music, and raffle tickets along with your free admission.

In early March, your Downtown Main Street Association hosted a special invitation dinner at Jeffry’s BBQ with music by Paul Duo to say thank you to the many volunteers who, through their hard work and dedication, have kept this organization going strong. From our Board of Directors, lifetime board members, board liaisons, committee chairs, committee members and that group of ladies who make up our block captains. These captains hand-deliver posters, pamphlets, and information to downtown businesses on a regular basis!

Main Street Association has been the main event source for Paso Robles for over 30 years, and we’re still going strong … Thanks to our wonderful volunteers!

“Volunteerism is the voice of the people put into action. These actions shape and mold the present into a future of which we can all be proud.” — Helen Dyer

