PASO ROBLES — The Georgia Brown Dual Immersion School PTO has announced its Mardi Gras Masquerade Benefit Auction on Thursday, April 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. This adults-only event (21+) is open to the public, with no tickets required.

Attendees can expect a vibrant evening of live music, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and a curated selection of premium beer and wine. The highlight of the night will be a silent auction featuring over 50 exclusive prize packages generously donated by local businesses and community partners. Prizes include luxury getaways, outdoor adventures, VIP experiences, health and wellness packages, and more.

This fun-filled night is all for a great cause — supporting the students of Georgia Brown Dual Immersion School. The event will help raise funds for educational programs and initiatives at the school, which promotes bilingual education and cultural awareness.

Guests are encouraged to dress festively, and Mardi Gras masks are encouraged. For more information, visit gbdi.pasoschools.org

