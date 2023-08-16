Those interested in participating can reserve their boxed dinners between Aug. 1-19

TEMPLETON — Santa Lucia School, a cherished nonprofit institution in Templeton, is gearing up for a meaningful fundraiser to contribute to its 2024-2045 scholarship fund. With a history spanning 38 years, the school was established in a modest garage, eventually growing to its current location on a scenic five-acre expanse adjoining the Santa Rita Creek. The institution maintains a strong connection with the land, a bond shared with its students and families.

Santa Lucia School's fundraiser to support scholarships for students

The fundraiser, titled the “McPhee’s Grill Drive Up Boxed Dinner,” is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27. In a bid to make quality education accessible to all, Santa Lucia School allocates the profits from this event to scholarships, which support a significant portion of its student body. Currently, between 30 to 40 percent of students at Santa Lucia School receive scholarships.

Those interested in participating can reserve their boxed dinners between Aug. 1-19. The event not only promises a delectable meal but also an opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of students who might not otherwise have access to such an enriching educational experience.

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...