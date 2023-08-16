New app puts the essentials of wine country in the palm of your hand

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA), the official marketing organization representing the Paso Robles wine region, announced the launch of their new mobile application — the Paso Wine App. This innovative digital tool refreshes the way wine enthusiasts explore and experience the rich offerings of Paso Robles wine country, putting the essential details at their fingertips. The free app is now available for download on all Apple and Android devices.

The Paso Wine App serves as a comprehensive guide, empowering visitors with the ability to plan their wine country journey in advance or indulge in real-time exploration while traversing Paso’s beautiful landscape.

“The Paso Wine App is bringing a new level of convenience to visitors,” said Joel Peterson, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “As part of our dedication to promoting Paso Robles wine country, this app helps to honor that commitment by featuring nearly 300 businesses, including wineries, restaurants, and lodging partners, as well as many more assets that make a visit to Paso Robles wine country memorable.”

Among its exceptional features is the interactive winery search function, which is essential for visitors seeking new wineries. With an expansive selection of over 40 filters, users can finely calibrate their search criteria. The main categories include Wineries, Events, Restaurants, Lodging, Tours & Transportation, and More to Explore.

An advantage of the Paso Wine App is its offline availability. Once downloaded, the app’s map remains accessible offline via satellite, serving as a resource for travelers exploring regions with spotty cell service. The app caches maps and nearby locations, ensuring that users can confidently navigate the backroads of Paso Robles wine country. Wineries and hospitality partners appear on the map as a pin as well as in a list.

The Paso Wine App is also a valuable resource for frontline personnel at area hotels, restaurants, and other visitor-serving businesses. This app equips staff with the ability to offer personalized recommendations by using the app’s information or by easily directing visitors to the app.

The Paso Wine App syncs with the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance’s official website, pasowine.com, facilitating access to the most current content. The PRWCA’s website already boasts a fully mobile-compatible platform. This new app serves as a complementary addition to their digital stable, which also includes Instagram (@pasowine) and Facebook (@PasoRoblesWine), as well as the podcast, Where Wine Takes You.

The app’s development was a collaborative effort, with the PRWCA partnering with the experienced team at Provindre and engaging Kraftwerk Design for the app’s user-friendly design.

For more information, visit prwca.provindre.net/paso-wine-app/

