Tickets available for inaugural food and wine pairing competition

PASO ROBLES — Tickets are now on sale for the first-ever Paired Paso, a unique culinary competition highlighting the exceptional wines of 10 Paso Robles wineries and the culinary artistry of their chosen chefs. Paired Paso will take place on Friday, May 16, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in conjunction with the annual Paso Wine Fest weekend presented by STRAUSS.

Paired Paso is a fun flavor showdown where 10 wineries will vie for the best bite and sip combo of the evening, battling it out for ultimate bragging rights. Some Paso Robles winemakers are even enlisting the talents of their renowned chef friends from across the country, turning this competition into a true culinary summit.

“Paired Paso is a celebration of creativity, collaboration, and the exceptional wines of Paso Robles,” said Joel Peterson, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “We’re always looking for new ways to raise the bar, and this event brings together bold pairings and big personalities for a fresh, flavorful experience that’s all about the joy of Paso wine.”

Paired Paso offers an intimate and immersive experience. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to:

Taste Culinary Mastery: Savor these creative pairings from the winery and chef teams, each vying for the coveted title of Paired Paso Champion.

Sample Exclusive Wines: Indulge in a curated selection of wines, many of which are limited production or library releases, offering a taste of Paso Robles’ hidden gems.

Engage with the Masters: Interact with winemakers and chefs, gaining insider knowledge about the art of pairing and the stories behind each creation.

Capture the Vibe: Experience the beginning of a new Paso Robles tradition, where passion, innovation, and flavor collide.

Join the Judges: See local celebrity chefs and wine and food journalists, taste and deliberate over the pairings andcast your vote for the people’s choice.

Two ticket levels, unforgettable experiences:

Paired Paso: Immerse yourself in the heart of the competition, sampling each pairing and casting your vote for the people’s choice award. Ticket is $175.

Paired Paso + VIP Grand Tasting Combo Ticket: Access to Paired Paso and The VIP Early Entry Pass to Paso Wine Fest on Saturday, May 17. This is an elevated ticket that grants guests one-hour early entry, a welcome wine reception, and a dedicated VIP lounge for $375. This is a $100 savings.

Tickets are limited and this event is likely to sell out. Purchase tickets at pasowine.com/consumer_events/paired-paso/

The Paso Wine Fest 2025 kicks off with three exclusive Winemaker Dinners on Thursday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. These dinners offer a unique opportunity to interact with winemakers as they share their wines and the stories behind their labels, all while enjoying locally sourced and harvested cuisine. Dinners will be held at The Hatch Paso Robles, Thomas Hill Organics, and Region SLO.

The main event, Paso Wine Fest Grand Tasting, is on Saturday, May 17, from 12 to 4:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center. Join us as we bring together over 120 wineries to share their wines, along with distinguished chefs serving updelicious and complimentary culinary bites. Artisan vendors will showcase their wares, local craft distillers will sample their finest grape-based spirits, and winery activations will entertain and surprise you with their creative buildouts.

The weekend winds down with Sparkling Paso on Sunday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Paris Valley Road Estate Winery. Sparkling Paso brings together winemakers sharing their tantalizing sparkling wines, perfectly paired with gourmet hors d’oeuvres. Guests will have the chance to taste limited-production sparkling wines and learn about the unique techniques used to create these effervescent delights. Participating wineries include: Bushong Vintage Company, Hoyt Family Vineyards, Jack Creek Cellars, Paris Valley Road Estate Winery, Sextant Wines, Tank Garage Winery, Thacher Winery, and Villa San Juliette. Purchase tickets at this link.

