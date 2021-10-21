Initial map drafts are available for review and public input

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors will hold its second public hearing to solicit input on how to adjust the County’s supervisorial district boundaries. The boundaries will re-establish what areas of the county each supervisorial seat represents over the next decade.

The hearing will provide an opportunity for public input as the Board considers initial draft maps of proposed new supervisorial districts. Initial draft maps can be found at slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Administrative-Office/Countywide-Projects-Programs/Redistricting/Initial-Draft-Maps.aspx.

Redistricting is mandatory every 10 years to ensure equal population distribution according to the latest U.S. Census data, as well as compliance with the Voting Rights Act and State requirements.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The County will hold its second public hearing on Oct. 26, at 6:00 p.m. Public input can be submitted in the following ways:

• Provide input at the public hearing in-person at the County Government Center located at 1055 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo. The full agenda item will be

published on Friday, Oct. 22, at slocounty.ca.gov/Home/Meetings-Calendar.aspx?meetingID=46.

• Provide input other ways before or after the hearing:

o Online: Go to slocounty.ca.gov/redistricting and click on “Submit General Public Comment” or “Submit Community of Interest Public Comments”

o Email: redistricting@co.slo.ca.us

o Mail: County Administrative Office, 1055 Monterey Street, Suite D430, San Luis Obispo, CA 93408 Attn: Redistricting

o Phone: Call 805-781-1085

For more info on this process, dates of future hearings, and how you can participate and provide input visit slocounty.ca.gov/redistricting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...