PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Paso Robles Police Department, along with the District Attorney’s Counter Human Trafficking Team, served and executed two search warrants on two massage parlors in Paso Robles.

Significant evidence was found that each parlor was exchanging sexual favors for money. There were suspicions that some of the involved employees may be victims of human trafficking. However, no indications were found of human trafficking. While no arrests were made, the investigation is still ongoing.

Paso Robles Police Department released the following statement:

On January 13, 2022, at about 1000am, the Paso Robles Police Department, with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Counter Human Trafficking Team, executed two search warrants on two massage parlors in the City of Paso Robles. One location was in the 800 block of 13th St., while the other was located in the 2100 block of Spring St. During the course of the investigation, it was learned through several sources and undercover operations that the massage parlors were offering sexual favors in exchange for money. There was additional concern some of the involved employees may be victims of human trafficking.

The law enforcement team served the two search warrants and discovered significant evidence that each massage parlor was exchanging sexual favors for money. There were no indications any of the involved employees were victims of human trafficking. While no arrests were made at this time, each business in now under review for business license revocation, and massage certification revocation through the California Massage Therapy Council. Further investigation will be conducted on evidence obtained in order to ascertain who was frequenting the establishments for potential solicitation of prostitution charges.

As this investigation is ongoing, the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Paso Robles Police Department immediately at (805) 237-6464.﻿

