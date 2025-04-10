Dwight passed away on March 29, 2025, very content with his life surrounded by people that loved him. He has joined his beautiful wife, Betty, to rejoice in heaven with God our Father.

Dwight was born January 10, 1940, in a farmhouse on a cold winter day in Kingsbury County, South Dakota, to Frank Andrew Nettleton and Francis Theresa Andersen. Thankfully, they moved to San Luis Obispo County, California, at a very young age and have been a long-time fixture for the past 80 years, give or take.

He had a very long career working as a Nursing Coordinator for the state and various jobs in his youth and after retirement. Dwight raised five children with his wife Betty, and his legacy includes 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and still counting. You could always find him watching High School sports up in the stands or bleachers, keeping stats on virtually any boy in the county. He was very proud of his family and took great joy in watching all of the grandchildren become the humans they are. He will be missed and loved forever.

We hope you can join us as we celebrate Dwight’s life together on Friday, April 18. Graveside service will be held at Pine Mountain Cemetery Atascadero at 12 pm. A Memorial service at 2 pm will follow at Faith Baptist Church with food and refreshments located at 9925 Morro Road in Atascadero.

