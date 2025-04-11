PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, April 4, at approximately 8:52 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 46 at Jardine Road in an unincorporated area of San Luis Obispo County.

According to CHP, a 26-year-old woman was driving a gray Honda Civic eastbound on SR-46 and attempted to turn left at Jardine Road. She failed to yield to oncoming traffic and entered the path of a westbound black Ford F-350 driven by a 65-year-old man. The vehicles collided, resulting in major injuries to the Honda driver, who was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for treatment.

CHP reported that alcohol and drugs were not considered factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the CHP Templeton Area office.

