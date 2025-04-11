Hands-on demos, disaster preparedness, and first responder training return to Downtown City Park

PASO ROBLES — Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PASOSafe™, The City of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, Police Department, and Paso Robles Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) present the Fourth Annual SafetyFest; offering emergency and disaster training exercises, demonstrations and hands-on learning activities by First Responders and the area’s top safety professionals.

SafetyFest remains a popular, well-attended event that delivers comprehensive safety expertise from city, county, state, federal, nonprofit, and private entities in one place. Wildfire, earthquake, flood, tsunami, emergency and disaster simulation, crime prevention, motor vehicle safety, cybersecurity, mental health, and personal safety exercises are featuredin Downtown City Park.

“SafetyFest is a fun and engaging way to bring everyone in the community to learn and participate,” said Ross Porter, fire captain/paramedic of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services. “Each year we expand our educational and training exercises for all aspects of fire prevention, emergency and disaster preparation and response.”

The event proceeds support the Paso Robles Community Emergency Response Team, sponsored by the City of Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services, a program of the San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). CERT educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact our community and trains them in basic disaster response skills. “This event helps Paso Robles CERT expand our training classes and increase our base of volunteers trained to assist in an emergency,” said John Spooner, program director of SLO County CERT.

“This year, we will provide additional disaster preparedness training for the public. In addition to the 20-hour CERT Basic training classes, we will offer pet safety and other specialty emergency and disaster training,” Spooner added.”Devastating wildfires throughout California increase the need for CERT response, so we are increasing the number of qualified team members. This will require the purchase of additional equipment, more supplemental training classes, and additional certified instructors.”

SafetyFest exhibit spaces are available in the park for $100. Nonprofit spaces are $50. Safety-related organizations and businesses are encouraged to submit an exhibitor application. Bilingual exhibitor entries are encouraged and supported. For exhibitor applications, sponsorship, and volunteer opportunities, visit safetyfest.live or contact Gina Grieb at (805) 540-0027.

SafetyFest presenting sponsors include the City of Paso Robles, the City of Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services, the City of Paso Robles Police Department, the Paso Robles Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and PASOSafe™.

For more information, visit safetyfest.live

Feature Image: Members of the Paso Robles Police Department are shown at the 2023 SafetyFest in Paso Robles. This year’s SafetyFest will be held June 7 at Paso Robles City Park. Photo by Spencer Brown

