City Council reviews progress on Creston Road reconstruction, pedestrian improvements, and new public safety facilities

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is making steady progress on a range of infrastructure projects aimed at improving roadways, pedestrian access, and public facilities. During the April 1 City Council meeting, city staff provided updates on several ongoing and upcoming developments, including major improvements to Creston Road, enhancements near the Paso Robles Event Center, and new construction at the Public Training Facility.

On Creston Road, the project remains in Phase 1, with progress being made on the roads and sidewalks. Creston Road will be reconstructed in two phases. Phase 1, from South River to Orchard, began in late 2023 and includes sewer upgrades, new fire hydrants, a conduit for future fiber, a traffic signal at Walnut/Bolen, improved pedestrian crossings, upgraded curb ramps, enhanced bike lanes, and full road resurfacing. Construction is expected to take 12 to 18 months. Phase 2, from Orchard to Niblick, will begin after Phase 1 ends and as weather allows. It will include similar upgrades along with a new roundabout at Rolling Hills Road. The City has nearly completed the design for Phase 2 of the Creston Road improvements.

Capital Projects Engineer Ditas Esperanza explained, “We’re still on the sidewalk concrete stage for another 3-4 weeks, and then after that, you will see the traffic signal being installed, and then there will be the big push for the final phase which will be the paving part of the project.”

Fixing Creston Road has been a long-awaited project for residents as it’s known to be one of the roughest and most traveled roads in the city.

“I just want to warn the public that the paving part will be quite challenging,” said Esperanza. “But we know that is the end, and hopefully, the community will give us a chance to get it done right.”

While Creston Road is under construction, the city has the opportunity to make some other upgrades, like the older sewer pipes. Capitol Hill received a new sewer pipe and after Creston Road’s paving, Capitol Hill itself can look forward to being repaved.

At the Paso Robles Event Center, the city has been working on pedestrian improvements. A sidewalk is nearly 80% complete on 24th Street and Riverside, which is expected to be completed by the California Mid-State Fair (CMSF). Also expected to be completed by the CMSF is the cross gutter installation and curb ramps at 24th and Park Street.

“This is just getting it ready for the eventual widening for the bridge over the railroad,” said Esperanza.

One of the city’s upcoming projects includes the repavement of Merry Hill, 15th Street, and Terrace Hill. Rain delayed the city’s initial start on the project but now that the weather has cleared, the city should begin the repavement of the streets. Esperanza expects the project to take about 30 to 45 days to complete.

The city is ready to begin construction on the training tower at the Public Training Facility at Station 3 on Union Road. Esperanza expects this project to be completed in a short time.

For more information on the city’s current project and for updates, visit prcity.com/363/City-Projects

Feature Image: Crews work on Creston Road, which is in Phase I of improvements. Paso Robles city staff provided updates to the City Council, on multiple road project during the Tuesday, April 8, council meeting. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

