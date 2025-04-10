Board unanimously greenlights 2% raise for management staff and $350K for new school marquees to boost communication

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a 2% salary increase for Confidential and Management employees, retroactive to July 1, 2024. The approval was made during the Tuesday, April 8, PRJUSD meeting. This increase aligns with previously approved agreements for other bargaining units and will cost the district $255,248, which staff says was already budgeted.

“I understand the challenges of providing salary increases at this particular time, but this is something that has been budgeted,” said Assistant Superintendent Business Services Brad Pawlowski.

The salary adjustment affects multiple schedules, including Confidential, Certificated Management, Classified Management, and Superintendent roles. The recommendation supports fair and competitive compensation, aiding recruitment and retention. Additionally, the district plans to implement a classification study to ensure job descriptions and salary placements are equitable and accurately reflect required skills and responsibilities.

However, trustees acknowledged that now may not be the time for salary increases after the district had to approve staff reductions back in February.

“I know we need to keep people here and keep them happy, but at the same time, we need to be judicious with our dollars,” said Trustee Joel Peterson.

Trustees ended up unanimously approving the salary increase.

The district plans to enhance school-to-home communication by installing six digital marquees at elementary school sites, funded by the Arts, Music, and Instructional Materials Block Grant (not to exceed $350,000). These signs will allow real-time, remotely managed updates in multiple languages, improving communication, visibility, and engagement. The marquees will also support wayfinding, promote school events, and reduce ongoing printing and labor costs. Installation will require new footings and electrical wiring, with final design, location, and colors to be determined. The signs aim to foster connectivity, school spirit, and efficient information sharing across campuses.

“This is one that I do go back and forth on a little bit because it is such a high dollar amount. I also feel as though we absolutely need to improve our communication channels,” said Trustee Jim Cogan.

Trustees unanimously approved the installation of the six digital marquees at elementary school sites.

Staff presented a summer construction update and timeline, highlighting projects funded by Measure M and Deferred Maintenance (Fund 14). Recently completed work includes progress on the Aquatics Complex and shade structure. Upcoming tasks involve foundational work for walls and a scoreboard.

Key projects include:

GBDI Phase 2 (Play Structure Addition): Timeline TBD, funding from Measure M.

GBDI Phase 3 (New TK/K Complex): Estimated at $6.4 million, with construction set to begin in early 2026.

PRHS Outdoor Learning Environment & Barn: $633,200 project funded by the Arts Block Grant, with construction expected from June to October 2025.

LFJH Engineering CTE Improvements: Includes building repairs, upgrades, and equipment to support student career pathways.

Pat Butler TK/K Play Structure Replacement: Replacing 35+ year-old equipment with a $74,439.53 investment.

Kitchen Improvements: Enhancing functionality across various school sites.

Deferred maintenance projects include painting, HVAC, fire alarms, asphalt repair, and security upgrades.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13.

