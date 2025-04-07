It is with great sadness that we announce that Justin Barry Aggson of Atascadero, CA, passed away on March 22, 2025. He left us too early, at the age of 31, as the result of a tragic accident. Justin was born on January 15, 1994, in San Luis Obispo, CA, to Keith and Kelly Aggson (Sans).

Justin was raised in Templeton, CA, where he attended elementary through high school. Growing up, Justin was the kind of fun-loving kid who was always in motion; he enjoyed snowboarding, motorcycles, and wakeboarding and was an avid gamer. He was a versatile athlete, participating in baseball, soccer, basketball, football, and track. He played the latter two throughout high school, earning his varsity letter. Upon graduation in 2012, Justin attended Sacramento State for a short period before stepping into the hospitality business.

His warm smile and witty character made him a natural in the restaurant industry, where he excelled while working at several North County establishments. Justin was especially recognized for his dedicated service at McPhee’s Grill and Toshi 1.0. Eventually becoming a Sushi Chef at Toshi, Justin’s passion for his craft and the culinary arts was evident. He took pride in bringing joy to those who had the pleasure of experiencing his work. Beyond his work, Justin was a devoted Boston Celtics fan and had a great love for music.

Although he has left us too soon, Justin’s impact will live on in our hearts. His kindness, humor, and spirit touched all who knew him. As a cherished son and beloved friend, Justin will be deeply missed.

Justin is survived by his loving parents, Keith Aggson and Kelly Aggson (Sans), Stepmother Jessica Aggson, Grandmother Rose Aggson; Uncle Mathew (Kristie) Aggson, Aunts Kathy Mcguire (Darin) & Tracey Peters; Uncle Fermin (Erica) Garate, and Uncle Jason (Melissa) Straeck. As well as cousins Chandler, Jakob, Travis, Barrett, Cooper, Alexis, Stephan, Trenton, Trevor, and Grace. Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Barry Aggson (Papa Bear), Bonnie Peters & Phil Peters.

Join us for Justin’s Celebration of Life on Friday, April 11, at 11:45 am at Life Community Church, 3770 Ruth Way, Templeton, CA. Reception to follow at Atascadero Lake Pavilion, 9315 Pismo Ave. To honor Justin, attendees are encouraged to wear the Boston Celtics colors, green & white, his favorite basketball team. Please come and share stories of your memories with Justin.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Justin’s memory may contribute to GoFundMe, “Justin Aggson’s THS Culinary Arts Scholarship Fund” Click Here

