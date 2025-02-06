PASO ROBLES — On Friday, Feb. 7, Saint Rose Catholic School will host its 18th Annual Crab Feed at the Saint Rose Parish Hall, with proceeds helping send seventh-grade students on a memorable educational trip to Yosemite National Park.

This all-you-can-eat feast includes crab, salad, pasta, bread, dessert, beer, and wine, making it a night of great food, fun, and community spirit. The event has already raised $27,410, with every dollar staying in the school’s program, thanks to Zeffy’s fee-free fundraising platform.

“Events like the Crab Feed show how powerful a community can be,” said Sybil Bonelli, organizer of the event at Saint Rose Catholic School. “Thanks to everyone who’s already pitched in — and to Zeffy’s fee-free ticketing platform — we’ve saved over $1,300 in fees. That’s money that stays with our school, helping more students experience an unforgettable trip to Yosemite.”

advertisement

Proceeds from the event fund outdoor science camps in Yosemite, offering students hands-on learning experiences in nature.

The 18th Annual Saint Rose Crab Feed will take place on Friday, Feb. 7, at Saint Rose Parish Hall in Paso Robles. Guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat feast featuring crab, salad, pasta, bread, dessert, beer, and wine, making it a delicious and fun-filled evening in support of Saint Rose Catholic School’s seventh-grade trip to Yosemite. To secure your spot and support the students, visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/d9c044a5-5b58-42de-a069-0f98993d8ac4

Feature Image courtesy of Saint Rose Catholic School

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...