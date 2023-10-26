Chamber of Commerce to host Trick or Treat on Main Street next Tuesday

TEMPLETON — Final donation numbers are still pending for the inaugural Templeton Family Fall Festival hosted by the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce. The festival was put together to raise funds for the Templeton Park repairs.

In August, the community raised concerns over the state of Templeton Park, pleading with the county to begin repairs for damages on the play structure caused by general wear and tear or vandalism. San Luis Obispo County District 1 Supervisor John Peschong began the process to make the repairs over six months ago, but due to manufacturer issues and not being able to find all the replacement parts, parts of the beloved structure have been boarded up and unable to be used by the community’s children and their families.

Fortunately, in early October, the San Luis Obispo County Parks Department was able to replace one of the slides at the park. However, more funds are needed to complete the rest of the park’s updates. That is where the Fall Festival came into play.

Fitzpatrick says the Chamber became aware of the community’s concerns through social media, “We continued to watch people posting about their frustration with the vandalism that they believe occurred at the park and they wanted to put the play structure back intact.”

The Chamber met with Peschong’s office to determine what was needed to help the repairs move forward. It was determined more funds are needed.

“We at that point stepped up and said that this was the right thing to do to help,” adds Fitzpatrick.

Over 400 people showed up to Templeton Park to enjoy live music from Soundhouse, a bounce house, and face painting. Tickets were sold for a tri-tip dinner, beer, and wine in which proceeds will go towards the park repairs. Beans and bread for the tri-tip dinner were donated by local Harold Wright and alcohol was donated by other patrons to allow for more funds going towards the park. Final numbers of proceeds have yet to be determined.

Fitzpatrick thanked everyone for coming to the event saying, “it was well received and everybody that was there loved it.”

The Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce recently reopened their visitors center in Templeton on Main Street. The Templeton office is open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. As for another fall festival, Fitzpatrick says they are looking into doing another similar event but at a different date, given how busy October is in North County.

Next week, they will be hosting the Trick or Treat on Main Street on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. For this event, local businesses on Main Street will offer treats for trick or treaters.

Feature Image: Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce members are shown at the Fall Festival (from left): Sam Ethridge, Debbie Bonafede, Chamber President/CEO Gina Fitzpatrick, Jenna Hidinger, Lauren Bettencourt, Colleen Stefanek, and Krista Carpenter. Photo Courtesy of the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce

