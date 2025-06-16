PASO ROBLES — Success Charities, in partnership with RE/MAX Success, is hosting the annual “Night of Hope” fundraiser on Saturday, June 21, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Le Vigne Winery in Paso Robles. This evening aims to provide financial assistance to local cancer patients and their families, ensuring that all funds raised remain within San Luis Obispo County.

Guests will enjoy a Winemaker Dinner prepared by Chef Walter Filippini, accompanied by live music, two drink coupons, and both silent and live auctions. A poignant Memory Walk, featuring live bagpipe music, will honor those who have battled cancer. Attendees can purchase and personalize luminarias in memory or honor of loved ones.

Tickets are priced at $150 per person, with attendance limited to 140 guests. Sponsorship opportunities are available, offering various benefits, including VIP seating and promotional recognition.

advertisement

Proceeds will benefit local organizations such as Sabe’s Wings, 17 Strong, End Kids Cancer, and provide individual grants to families in need.

For more information, visit successcharities.org

Like this: Like Loading...