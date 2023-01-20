90 percent of proceeds from Jan. 29 fundraiser will be donated to the “Bring Kyle Home” initiative

PASO ROBLES — Community members will have another chance to support the Doan Family with a fundraising event put on by the art exhibition Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Five-year-old Kyle Doan was swept away in floodwaters in San Marcos Creek on Monday, Jan. 9. Members of the community are continuing search efforts since Kyle’s disappearance, with the help of the San Louis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department, neighboring counties, and the Coast Guard. An open community group titled “Bring Kyle Home” has been created on Facebook, where well wishes and prayers have been shared by thousands, along with updates on the continued search efforts.

Sensorio founders Ken and Bobbi Hunter said, “Members of the Doan family work here at Sensorio and are part of our Sensorio family. We are all heartbroken at this tragedy and want to help in any way we can.”

This Sensorio Gives Back initiative will donate 90 percent of all ticket sales to support the family’s ongoing “Bring Kyle Home” efforts. Guests at Sensorio on Jan. 29 will also be given green ribbons, which are being worn by community members on the Central Coast to raise awareness and support for Kyle’s family.

Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is made up of internationally acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Light, featuring 100,000 glowing orbs over acres of hillside, and Light Towers, a maze of 69 towers made from 17,388 wine bottles illuminated in gently changing colors. It is currently open to the public (see days/hours below) at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. For tickets and more information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com.

