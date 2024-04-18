Redwings Horse Sanctuary’s mission is to eliminate the causes of equine suffering

PASO ROBLES — Come learn from three experienced equine photographers (Lori Sortino, Deb Hofstetter, and Cathy Wallace) who have worked together since 2019 photographing horses. Together they have produced thousands of horse images, including portraits, action, running, jumping, detail, artistic, technical, competition, and candids. They will teach you how to capture great horse images under various conditions, and how to work with the real-world challenges of backgrounds, lighting, and horse behavior.

This sunrise workshop will be taking place from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 18 at Redwings Horse Sanctuary. The sanctuary is located at 6875 Union Road, Paso Robles (about 20 minutes from town). Participants will be photographing the sanctuary’s horses and burros.

The workshop starts at daybreak, giving photographers the opportunity to shoot in the beautiful early-morning light. Everyone will shoot until the light gets challenging (between 9 to 9:30 a.m.) and have a light breakfast; then, the workshop leads will show participants how to take portraits using the shade of a barn and natural lighting along with post-processing edits to perfect the final image. Everything will wrap up in time to go to lunch with friends in town or to head somewhere to do some image review and editing.

Cost:

Bronze Workshop Registration — $300

Gold Workshop Registration — $400 (includes Redwings swag, i.e. T-shirt, hat, stickers)

This is a fundraiser for Redwings Horse Sanctuary. There will be no refunds, but you can transfer your registration to another participant if you are unable to attend after you have registered and paid. To register, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeALGiOvpWWnUsKe0m98ked1Afnz64akh3OAhMtoDtNvgoJ2Q/viewform

About Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Redwings’ mission is to eliminate the causes of equine suffering through education and community outreach programs, rescue abused and neglected equines, and provide permanent sanctuary or selected adoptive homes for those equines. For more information on Redwings Horse Sanctuary, visit redwingshorsesanctuary.org.

Feature Image: A sunrise workshop will be taking place from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 18 at Redwings Horse Sanctuary, 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles. Participants will be photographing the sanctuary’s horses and burros. Photo by Deb Hofstetter

