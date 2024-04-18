Art exhibition is in partnership with Central Coast Printmakers and local poets

PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park will feature an art exhibition in partnership with Central Coast Printmakers and local poets. The show, called “Poetic Prints,” will be held from May 3 to June 30 in the Atrium Gallery.

Each piece in the show will be displayed alongside the poem that inspired the art. Central Coast Printmakers used some of their personal favorite poetry selections, as well as recruited local writers to submit poems for the exhibit. The public is invited to a Poetry Reading on Sunday, May 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. and a Printmaking Demonstration with Barbara and Rosey Rosenthal on Saturday, May 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. The public is also invited to the opening reception of the exhibition on May 4, with another reception on June 1, both from 6 to 9 p.m.

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public. Studios engages and inspires the San Luis Obispo County community and its visitors with a unique open studio environment. Studios feature artists working in a variety of media, educational programs for children and adults, and quality exhibitions by regional, national, and international artists. A gift from the Up Front Gallery is also a gift to Studios — all purchases support the arts programming for children, teens, and adults.

advertisement

“Poetic Prints” can be seen Sunday through Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m. For more information on this exhibition, visit studiosonthepark.org/events/poetic-prints/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...