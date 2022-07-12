The 2022 fair runs July 20 through July 31

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is excited to share the return of our specialty days where guests can enjoy perks during their visit.

Join us on Opening Day, Wednesday, July 20, to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Main Gate Entrance beginning at 3:30 p.m. and preview the new and exciting things taking place at this year’s Fair before gates officially open at 4 p.m.

Cattlemen and Farmers Day, Thursday, July 21, pays tribute to our local cattlemen, cattlewomen, and agriculturalists. Join us in celebrating the accomplishments of the Industrial Arts program, enjoy a fabulous BBQ steak dinner, and find out who wins the coveted Cattleman of the Year, Cattlewoman of the Year and Agriculturalist of the Year.

Discounted tickets will be available at the Main Administration Office, located at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles from July 12 through July 19 for $30. Tickets will also be available the day of the event for $40.

Seniors Day, sponsored by Coastal Communities Physician Network, takes place on the first Friday of the Fair, July 22. Guests 62 years and older get half off senior daily admission (regular senior daily admission price $12).

Kids Day, sponsored by KSBY, takes place on the final Friday of the Fair, July 29. Kids ages 12 and under get free daily admission (regular child daily admission price $10).

Both Fridays will feature an expo of local nonprofits in Mulbeary Park.

Armed Forces Day, sponsored by KCOY-TV, takes place on the final Saturday of the Fair, July 30. Guests with a valid Military ID, active or retired, get free daily admission that day (regular adult daily admission price $14).

Closing Day takes place on Sunday, July 31. Guests will enjoy a parade of tractors featured in the JB Dewar Tractor Restoration program as they make their way down the midway. The tractor restoration program highlights the hard work and dedication of many local high schoolers who spent the past year reviving antique tractors.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

