Betty was born to Walter and Laura Myer in Oxnard, California. She attended Santa Paula and Oxnard High and graduated from Oxnard High in 1945. She played softball and the saxophone in the school’s marching band. After graduating, she worked at a local Five & Dime store, where she met her future husband, Albert Marple.

She was an avid softball player and an overall great athlete. She was invited to try out for the newly formed All-American Woman’s Professional Baseball League depicted in the movie “A League of Their Own.” In 1947, she married Albert, and they moved to Herlong, Ca. where she worked as a financial clerk for the Sierra Army Depot. In 1953, they moved back to Oxnard, where the couple raised their three boys. She volunteered as an assistant librarian at Kamala Elementary and later worked for the Oxnard School District as an office clerk. Her free time was spent backpacking and camping with her family. She hiked the John Muir Trail in the Sierras and stood atop Mt. Whitney. She enjoyed every aspect of baseball, whether it be keeping score at little league games or visiting all major league baseball stadiums around the country.

Betty and Albert were members of the Escapee RV Club. They enjoyed many trips with the group. Betty and Albert were among the pioneers who built, from the ground up, the beautiful Escapee RV Park in Coarsegold, CA. She loved Dixieland Jazz music and enjoyed dancing and singing along. Square Dancing was also a passion, and the couple danced all over the United States. Betty enjoyed reading Zane Grey Westerns and watching Westerns on TV.

Betty and Al were married for over 60 years, and upon his passing, she moved from the Oxnard/Port Hueneme area to Atascadero in 2012 to be closer to her family. She is survived by her three sons: Larry Marple, wife Maureen of Tahoe City, Dan Marple, wife Susan of Paso Robles, and Randy Marple and Carla McMillian of San Luis Obispo. She had eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

Betty always had a smile and a hug for everyone she met. She kept her sense of humor and smile until the very end. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, May 19th, at Atascadero Lake Park in Atascadero from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm. Contributions can be made in her name to the Central Coast Home Health and Hospice Organization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...