PASO ROBLES — California Highway Patrol (CHP) has identified the victim who was killed in a car accident today near the Wellsona Truck Stop intersection. Brianna Mae Thomas (27) of Paso Robles was killed on the scene when her vehicle was hit by a semi-truck.

CHP reports that around 12:15 p.m., Thomas was heading eastbound on Wellsona Road before driving into the intersection of Highway 101. Her vehicle was directly in the path of an oncoming semi-truck that was unable to slow down or stop before hitting the right front door of Thomas’s 1990 Cadillac Eldorado.

The driver of the semi-truck did not sustain any injuries from the accident. CHP said that this is a pending investigation and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...