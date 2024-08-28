Held Nov. 8-9 in Paso Robles, the event for micro-production winemakers celebrates 13th anniversary

PASO ROBLES — The Garagiste Wine Festival will be held Nov. 8 and 9 in Paso Robles, celebrating its 13th anniversary as it showcases over 50 of the region’s micro-production winemakers. The festival will also feature Paso Robles’s own Gary Eberle in the tasting seminar “1500 Cases & a Plan(e): The Gary Eberle Story: A Trip Across the Vintages with an Original Paso Pioneer.”

“We love our Paso Robles festival, where it all began in 2011; and it is especially fitting that, for our 13th anniversary, we are recognizing Gary Eberle, without whom this area would not have such a rich and renowned winemaking scene,” said Garagiste Festival Co-founder Douglas Minnick. “It is no exaggeration to say that, in every one of the wines poured at our Paso festivals — including many Cabs, there is a little bit of Gary.”

Minnick noted that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the release of Eberle’s flagship Cabernet Sauvignon and that Eberle’s winery was recently crowned 2024 Winery of the Year by the Central Coast Wine Competition.

Among the over 50 wineries pouring at the Paso festival are Garagiste Festival first-timers, including Arbuckle Ridge, Creek Cut Wines, Cutbow Wines, Loom Wines, Slouch Hat Wines, and Tribeca Wine Co. who will be sharing their wines side-by-side with a wide range of some of the best Paso and Central Coast-based small-production winemakers. Over 200 wines, including unusual blends, single varietal wines, sparkling wines, and more, from over 25 different grape varieties, will be available for attendees to taste — all under one roof.

“Over the years, we have shone a light on more than 600 under-the-radar wineries, with each festival revealing the incredible diversity of winemakers, wine styles, and grape varieties that Paso Robles is famous for,” Minnick continued. “This year is no exception. As our winemakers pour their gems, and share their personal stories, they continue to illustrate that The Garagiste Festival is the best place for wine insider information and new wine discoveries.”

In addition to the tasting seminar, all of the Garagiste Festival Paso Robles’ fan-favorite festivities return this year, including Friday’s Rare and Reserve “No Repeats” Tasting at Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero and Saturday’s main event, the Grand Tasting, as well as the popular, “it takes a lotta beer to make great wine” Keep It Rockin’ After Party.

Moderated by Garagiste Festival Co-founder Stewart McLennan, “1500 Cases & a Plan(e) The Gary Eberle Story: A Trip Across the Vintages with an Original Paso Pioneer,” will explore with Eberle his winemaking journey — from his discovery of food and wine in New Orleans in the late 1960s, to beginning his own winery in 1979, producing just 1500 cases (like a true garagiste), then piloting his own plane across America to promote his wines — to how he grew his winery into the Paso legend it is today. The seminar is only available to advance purchasers of VIP All-Day and Weekend Passes.

“Gary was instrumental in building the vineyards and reputation of Paso Robles, propelling it onto the world wine map and making it one of the most popular wine country towns in America — and he continues to be one of Paso’s most generous and inspiring legends,” said McLennan. “We are proud to welcome Gary to the festival and to offer seminar attendees the opportunity to taste Gary’s wines and see for themselves why Eberle is one of Paso’s most famous, approachable and longstanding brands.”

Since its inception in 2011, proceeds from the Garagiste Wine Festivals have supported the Garagiste Festival Scholarship fund of the California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo Wine and Viticulture Department.

Event Line Up

The Garagiste Festival in Paso Robles kicks off on Friday night, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero, with the Rare & Reserve “No Repeats” Tasting, featuring a one-of-a-kind opportunity to taste barrel samples, reserve wines and more from 30 winemakers, as well as a French-inspired catered buffet dinner catered by Steins BBQ & Catering.

Saturday, Nov. 9, festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. for VIP ticketholders with “1500 Cases & a Plan(e): The Gary Eberle Story, A Trip Across the Vintages with an Original Paso Pioneer.” The Grand Tasting follows, starting at 2 p.m. (1 p.m. for early access ticket holders) with over 50 winemakers, a silent auction benefitting The Garagiste Scholarship, and complimentary cheese and charcuterie curated by Vivant Cheese, along with shopping from local artisan vendors.

The fun continues with the Keep It Rockin’ After Party from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., featuring live music from Five Parts the Devil and local brews. All of Saturday’s events take place at Paso Robles Event Center.

Sunday, Nov. 10, brings the return of Garagiste Passport Day, with special events and deals at festival tasting rooms only for Festival attendees.

Festival Tickets are on sale now at my805tix.com/e/13th-annual-paso-garagiste-wine-festival-2

For more information and full Garagiste Festival Paso Robles schedule details, visit garagistefestival.com/paso-robles-nov-24

Feature Image: The Garagiste Wine Festival will be returning to Paso Robles on Nov. 8-9, and Gary Eberle will host the tasting seminar”1500 Cases & a Plan(e): The Gary Eberle Story: A Trip Across the Vintages with an Original Paso Pioneer.” Photo provided by Garagiste Wine Festival

