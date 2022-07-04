Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving her family’s home on July 1

NIPOMO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Nipomo.

Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Nipomo on July 1. Trujillo is from Arizona but is visiting family members in Nipomo for the summer. She has no known friends in the area. However, she has family members living in the Santa Maria area.

Trujillo is described as a Hispanic juvenile, 5′ 4″ tall, 105 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

