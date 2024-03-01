Show will be held from March 1 to April 28 in the Atrium Gallery of the studio

PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park will feature an inspiring art exhibition in honor of Lonnie Hood that showcases a collection of artworks about political, environmental, and social issues by our local middle school and high school students. The “I Have Something To Say” show will be held from March 1 to April 28 in the Atrium Gallery of Studios on the Park.

This exhibition brings together the voices of young artists, offering a unique perspective on the pressing social, political, and environmental challenges that shape our world. The hope is that the exhibition will provoke thought, encourage constructive conversation, challenge perceptions, and inspire a brighter future. The show was curated by Jordan Hockett, operations manager and curator of Studios on the Park. The public is invited to the opening on March 2, with another reception on April 6, both from 6 to 9 p.m.

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public. Studios engages and inspires the San Luis Obispo County community and its visitors with a unique open studio environment. Studios features artists working in a variety of media, educational programs for children and adults, and quality exhibitions by regional, national and international artists. A gift from the Up Front Gallery is also a gift to Studios — all purchases support the arts programming for children, teens, and adults.

advertisement

“I Have Something To Say” can be seen Sundays through Thursdays from 12 to 4 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 9 p.m. The public is invited to receptions on March 2 and April 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information on this exhibition, visit studiosonthepark.org/events/i-have-something-to-say/

Feature Image: Studios on the Park will showcase a collection of artworks about political, environmental, and social issues by our local middle school and high school students in its “I Have Something to Say” exhibition. Photo by Rick Evans

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...