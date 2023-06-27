‘His Healing Hands,’ an organization based in Templeton, held its 14th Annual Celebration Dinner

TEMPLETON — His Healing Hands, a nonprofit Christian Medical Mission organization based in Templeton, held its 14th Annual Celebration Dinner on the evening of June 15. The event took place at Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Gardens in Paso Robles and aimed to express gratitude to the ministry’s supporters while showcasing the impact of their donations over the past year.

Since its establishment in 2002 by local medical professionals Dr. Warren Frankel and pharmacist Jeff Walker, His Healing Hands has been dedicated to providing free medical care and spreading hope through the teachings of Christ to impoverished communities in underdeveloped countries. The organization began by taking their families to disadvantaged regions worldwide to offer medical assistance. Over time, the initiative gained traction, attracting more volunteers and leading to the incorporation of His Healing Hands as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2002.

Throughout the year, His Healing Hands organizes up to six medical missions, deploying teams comprising both medical professionals and non-medical volunteers to countries such as The Philippines, Peru, Romania, and Mexico. These missions focus on delivering cost-free medical, dental, and optical care to individuals and families who lack access to basic healthcare services.

The Annual Celebration Dinner, held in Paso Robles, stands as the organization’s foremost fundraising event each year. It serves as an opportunity to express sincere gratitude to the Central Coast community for its generous donations, which enable His Healing Hands to continue its mission of providing essential medical care to those in need.

To learn more about His Healing Hands and its initiatives, please visit their website at hishealinghands.com.

Feature Image: Attendees of the His Healing Hands 14th Annual Celebration Dinner enjoy live music during the event at Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Gardens in Atascadero. Contributed Photo

