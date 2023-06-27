The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29, at the Main Grandstand Arena, starting at 7 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced that tickets for the highly anticipated Wrangler Country Rodeo Finals, presented by Hearst, are now on sale. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29, at the Main Grandstand Arena, starting at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices during the pre-sale period are as follows:

Reserved Seating (Sections 1-4 and 8): $30 per seat (all ages)

General Admission (Sections 10-12 and 16-20): Youth: $15 per seat Adult: $20 per seat



On the day of the show, ticket prices will be as follows:

Reserved Seating (Sections 1-4 and 8): $30 per seat (all ages)

General Admission (Sections 10-12 and 16-20): $25 per seat (both youth and adult)

The Wrangler Country Rodeo Finals serve as the culmination of the morning’s rodeo events, showcasing the talents of top-notch cowboys and cowgirls. Spectators will have the chance to witness watch events such as Match Roping, Team Penning, Double Mugging, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, and more.

The 2023 show will feature the renowned Tomas Garcilazo, who has been a featured act at the National Finals Rodeo for the past two decades. PBR Announcer Luke Kaufman will provide the commentary, while PBR Entertainer Brinson Harris will keep the audience entertained throughout the night. The beloved parachute flag drop will also mark the opening of the show.

To secure your tickets for the Wrangler Country Rodeo Finals, visit the official website of the California Mid-State Fair at MidStateFair.com.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair, themed “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” will run from July 19 to July 30. Stay connected with the fair on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

