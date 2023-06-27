Residents who have experienced damage to their properties can receive assistance

TEMPLETON — Starting Tuesday, June 27, a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) was made available in Templeton to offer support and resources to individuals and businesses affected by the February and March storms. This center is a collaborative effort between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), and the County of San Luis Obispo.

Operating from Tuesday, June 27, to Saturday, July 1, the DRC will be open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Templeton Community Center, located at 601 S. Main St. in Templeton. Residents who have experienced damage to their properties can receive assistance in applying for federal aid and disaster loans, update their existing applications, and gain information about additional available resources. Language services, including Spanish and ASL interpreters, will be available.

To apply for assistance online, individuals can visit disasterassistance.gov. Alternatively, they can use the FEMA mobile app or call (800) 621-3362. The helpline operates daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET and offers support in multiple languages.

For any inquiries, please contact the County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678. Stay updated by following the County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services on Twitter @slocountyoes and Facebook.com/SLOCountyOES.

