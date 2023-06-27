Farm Supply locations in Paso Robles, SLO, Arroyo Grande, and Santa Maria participating in pre-sale

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced that discounted pre-sale Daily Admission tickets are now on sale at local Farm Supply Company stores across San Luis Obispo County. These tickets offer the lowest prices available for Daily Admission.

Farm Supply locations in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, and Santa Maria are participating in the pre-sale.

The discounted prices for Farm Supply Daily Admission tickets are as follows:

Adult (Ages 13-61): $11.50 (regular price is $15)

Senior (Ages 62+): $10.50 (regular price is $12)

Youth (Ages 6-12): $8.50 (regular price is $9)

Children (Ages 5 and under): Free

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair will take place from July 19 to July 30 and will embrace the theme of “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” Stay connected with the fair through their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

