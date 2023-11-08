This theme will be featured throughout the 78th Annual California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has chosen a new theme for 2024, featuring the tagline “Wide Open Spaces.” This theme will be featured throughout the 78th Annual California Mid-State Fair, appearing in exhibits, demonstrations, printed and digital media, as well as being used on the fair’s website. The summer will be filled with cowboy boots, UFOs, moons, stars, wagon wheels, and cactus.

California Mid-State Fair unveils 'Wide Open Spaces' theme for 2024

“This year’s theme is especially unique as we look to the stars for inspiration,” California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said. “The mix between country and outer space will make for many interactive and educational exhibits for all age groups. We are looking forward to seeing the creative crafts and art our community enters this year. Be on the lookout for UFOs and spaceships making their way to Paso Robles this July.”

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair takes place in Paso Robles and runs July 17-28. Connect online at MidStateFair.com, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...